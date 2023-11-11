(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s governing coalition has agreed to double German military aid for Ukraine next year to €8 billion ($8.6 billion), people familiar with the matter said.

If approved by the parliament in Berlin where Scholz’s parties hold a majority, the boost would lift Germany’s defense spending beyond the 2% of gross domestic product target pledged by all North Atlantic Treaty Organization members, according to the people.

Lawmakers of Scholz’s Social Democrats, the Free Democrats and the Green party agreed on the increase in negotiations over the proposed 2024 federal budget this week, said the people, who asked not to be identified since the plan isn’t public yet. A Defense Ministry spokesperson declined to comment.

Scholz has pledged a significant expansion of military capabilities even after a special fund for defense spending is exhausted as Germany builds out its role as NATO’s European hub. Germany is Ukraine’s biggest military backer in Europe and is second globally only to the US.

The budget committee of the Bundestag, or lower house of parliament, is expected to approve the additional €4 billion next week, which would increase German defense spending to 2.1% of GDP in 2024. Bild am Sonntag reported on the plan earlier Saturday.

Read more: Scholz Promises Long-Term Boost to German Military Spending

Germany has channeled more than €17 billion in military aid to Ukraine, according to data tracked by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. That includes Leopard 2 main battle tanks, Marder armored infantry fighting vehicles, Iris-T and Patriot anti-missile systems, Gepard anti-aircraft guns and multiple-rocket launchers.

Scholz announced the €100 billion fund three days after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and two-thirds are expected to be allocated by the end of the year. That’s projected to put Germany’s defense budget at 2% of GDP for the first time in more than three decades.

German procurement plans include Lockheed Martin Corp.’s F-35 fighter jets, Israel’s Arrow air-defense system and Boeing Co.’s heavy-lift Chinook helicopters.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.