(Bloomberg) --

Germany’s partial lockdown may be extended well into next month as Europe’s biggest economy seeks to regain control over the spread of the coronavirus before people head home for the holidays.

German officials are beginning to assume that the current curbs will have to be extended beyond this month and are aiming to see them lifted shortly before the holiday period, according to a person familiar with the matter.

State leaders are considering reopening hotels and restaurants at least during the lucrative Christmas and New Year period so they can generate much-needed sales, the person said, declining to be identified because the talks are private. Officials would look at reinstating the controls in January if the infection rate is still considered to be too high, the person added.

More than two weeks into a partial shutdown -- which closed museums, bars and restaurants but kept schools and most shops open -- Germany’s contagion rates are still above the level that authorities have determined to be manageable, raising the prospect of tougher curbs over the festive period. Economy Minister Peter Altmaier entered quarantine on Friday after contact with an infected colleague, though Altmaier himself has tested negative so far.

Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with state leaders on Wednesday to lay out a long-term plan to fight the pandemic under mounting pressure to lift restrictions. The German leader drew widespread criticism from state leaders this week for proposing that children be limited to just a single playmate and that face masks should be mandatory in schools.

There is far-reaching consensus that Germany’s lockdown should be prolonged until Dec. 20, Berliner Morgenpost reported earlier, citing people from the state government in Berlin whom it didn’t identify.

