(Bloomberg) -- Germany should spend almost 100 billion euros ($97 billion) to subsidize natural gas consumption for households and businesses, a panel of experts told the government as it races to contain an unprecedented energy crisis.

The Independent Commission for Natural Gas and Heating on Monday issued its proposal, calling for both direct payments and subsidized prices. The government will now review the group’s recommendations and is expected to issue a decision in the coming weeks.

The panel suggested subsidizing as much as 80% of gas demand for households and small businesses and 70% for industry. The funding would come from the 200 billion-euro rescue plan that Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government recently announced.

Germany -- Europe’s largest economy -- is at the heart of the energy crisis as Russia curtails gas shipments to the region. The government, which is seeking to prevent the supply crunch from causing an economic meltdown, has already bailed out energy giant Uniper SE and is in talks to assist two other gas importers.

Two Steps

According to the panel’s recommendations, relief would be rolled out in two steps. First, all gas and district heating customers in December would receive a government-backed discount on their energy bills to ensure quick roll-out of relief. The payments would also cover part of the January and February bills.

Second, the government would subsidize gas rates starting as early as March of next year and until April 2024. The subsidies would apply to about 80% of gas consumed by about 20 million households and small businesses, Commission Chair Veronika Grimm explained.

“During this time, the price should be reduced to 12 cents,” she said. “This means that you get a government subsidy on the down payment almost every month.”

For district heating customers, the price level would be at 9.5 cents per kilowatt-hour and 7 cents for industrial users. The Commission calculated that the subsidies would cost 66 billion euros for households and small businesses, and 25 billion euros for industry.

“The savings incentives are still valid in this model”, Grimm added, urging customers to further reduce their gas consumption.

Germany’s federal regulator BNetzA has repeatedly warned that the country needs to cut its gas usage by 20% to make it through the winter. In recent weeks, data show that household demand has actually spiked.

European Criticism

Other European nations have criticized Germany’s aid package, saying it’s a warning sign for the EU to quickly address the energy crisis. Policies made at a national level could distort markets and disrupt cross-border energy flows, according to the leaders of several EU countries at a summit in Prague on Friday.

“This is not a report against Europe, but in Germany for Europe,” Michael Vassiliadis, head of the union IGBCE and a member of the panel, said at a press conference on Monday.

Still, the commission wasn’t completely unified in its recommendations. “The model treats a two-bedroom apartment the same as a villa with a pool,” said commission member Frank Werneke of the German labor union Verdi.

Isabella Weber, an economist at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and also a panel member, added: “The fact that we are helping German tenants doesn’t mean that we’ll also help Europeans.”

