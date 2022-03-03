(Bloomberg) -- German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said he’s against the idea of a ban on imports of Russian oil, gas and coal, while reiterating the urgency of the need to reduce reliance on Moscow for energy supplies.

“I wouldn’t support an embargo on imports of fossil fuels from Russia,” Habeck told reporters in Berlin Thursday after meeting with German industry officials.

“I would even speak out against it, because we would threaten the social peace in the republic with that,” he said, adding that Germany is still receiving the supplies of Russian oil, gas and coal on which it is heavily reliant.

Habeck also warned that Europe’s biggest economy faces major repercussions from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He said the business executives he met with had expressed support for the government’s handling of the crisis even though their companies may also suffer from measures taken against the Kremlin.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.