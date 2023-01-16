(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s Economy Minister Robert Habeck signaled that he supports Spain’s proposal for reforming Europe’s electricity market, which aims to disentangle the cost of renewable power from gas prices.

“Spain has made a very interesting proposal,” Habeck said at a Handelsblatt conference in Berlin on Monday, adding that it offers a good basis for discussion.

The two-pronged approach unveiled by Spanish policy makers last week seeks to use so-called contracts for difference to set a price for renewable electricity, which is currently closely linked to the most expensive form of generation — gas. It also aims to create a capacity market for fossil-fuel-fired plants, which compensates power producers for their availability to encourage security of supply.

The European Commission is in the process of redesigning the bloc’s power market in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which caused gas prices to soar. It must reach a political deal by the summer to ensure it’s ready to withstand further energy turmoil next winter, Pascal Canfin, chair of the parliament’s environment committee, told reporters earlier.

The commission, the EU’s executive branch, is due to table a proposal in March.

Spain’s Economy Minister Nadia Calviño, speaking at the same event as Habeck on Monday, said her country’s aim was to “kickstart” a debate around possible reforms, adding that “reducing or containing volatility of energy prices to try to have as low an energy price as possible is good for Europe.”

--With assistance from John Ainger.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.