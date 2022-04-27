(Bloomberg) -- Germany significantly cut its growth forecast for this year, highlighting the vulnerability of Europe’s largest economy to spillover from the war in Ukraine.

The government slashed its 2022 outlook to 2.2%, down from a prediction of 3.6% in January. The revision reflects the challenges facing consumers and companies amid record price surges and uncertainty that’s stalling activity. Growth in 2023 is seen at 2.5%, slightly above a prior estimate.

“After two years of the coronavirus pandemic, the war in Russia is adding a new burden,” Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Wednesday. “The federal government is doing everything to preserve the substance of our economy, even in difficult times, with a targeted protective shield for our companies, which we are now implementing quickly.”

Germany’s industry-heavy economy faces considerable hurdles after the war in Ukraine sent energy prices higher while disrupting supply chains that had already been suffering from pandemic-related snarls. Inflation reached 7.6% in the first full month of the war -- the highest level since reunification in the early 1990s. Economists expect a similar reading for April.

The Economy Ministry predicts that inflation will average 6.1% over the course of the year, before slowing to 2.8% in 2023.

Signs from the country’s industrial heartland suggest any respite for economic activity is still far off -- especially as it’s unclear whether Russia will add Germany to the list of countries getting cut off from gas supplies.

“A short-term recovery is not in sight,” Joachim Lang, head of the BDI Federation of German Industries, said in a separate statement on Wednesday. “The German economy is currently experiencing a double crisis” from high energy prices and strained supply chains, especially with harsh coronavirus lockdowns disrupting China.

Output data for the first quarter is due on Friday, with analysts foreseeing only slight growth of 0.2% in the first three months of 2022. The Bundesbank warned last week that the German economy is at risk of shrinking nearly 2% in 2022 if the war in Ukraine escalates and an embargo on Russian coal, oil and gas leads to restrictions on power providers and industry.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.