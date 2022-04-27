(Bloomberg) -- Germany slashed the price for taking public transport to 9 euros ($9.56) a month as part of a package of measures to counter surging energy prices and cut fuel use as Russia seeks to weaponize energy.

The monthly passes will be available for three months from June, according to an agreement approved by Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s cabinet on Wednesday. In Berlin, the regular rate for the entire network runs as high as 107 euros.

Germany, which is heavily dependent on Russian oil and gas, is under pressure to lower energy use. Moscow halted gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria in a major escalation of its standoff with Europe over energy. Germany said on Wednesday it’s discussing the decision by Russia’s Gazprom PJSC with European Union partners.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Tuesday that Germany has already cut its reliance on Russian oil enough to make a full embargo “manageable,” potentially laying the groundwork for a continent-wide ban that would upend the global trade in petroleum.

Germany’s transport passes are geared toward reducing fuel use during the summer travel season. They’ll be valid for local and regional transport systems, including buses and trains.

In addition to the cut-rate public transport, the cabinet approved a one-off payment of 100 euros per child to offset higher energy bills.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.