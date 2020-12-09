(Bloomberg) -- Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin said that Poland and Hungary agreed on a compromise with Germany to unblock the European Union’s $2.2 trillion budget and stimulus plan.

The Polish zloty and Hungarian forint extended gains against the euro after the announcement.

Poland and Hungary had vetoed the massive funding plan over objections to tying funding to the adherence to the rule of law. The breakthrough happened the day before a critical EU summit of leaders.

At stake for the pair was another round of massive EU aid in return for oversight over how the money is spent to ensure members adhere to the bloc’s democratic standards on rule of law.

