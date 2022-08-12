(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s military suspended all reconnaissance and transport operations in Mali after a planned personnel rotation was blocked.

The decision was taken after Malian authorities prevented a flight carrying 110 German soldiers deployed with a United Nations peacekeeping mission from leaving the country, a defense ministry spokesman Arne Collatz told reporters Friday. Another 140 personnel, who were supposed to replace French troops that are in the process of withdrawing, couldn’t travel to the West African nation, he said.

“Without a new team of personnel, security on the ground can no longer be guaranteed,” Collatz said.

Mali has long been seen as a linchpin in the fight against Islamist militants in the Sahel region. The nation’s military junta has been on a collision course with its foreign partners since the deployment of what the US estimates to be 1,000 mercenaries by Russia’s Wagner Group last year. Mali’s government has denied the presence of Wagner forces.

France and its European partners withdrew troops, part of a counter-terrorism force, earlier this year. Egypt suspended its participation in the UN mission, known as Minusma, in July. Germany, with 1,100 troops, is the biggest Western contingent in the UN mission.

