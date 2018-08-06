1h ago
Germany Takes Trade Hit, Dimon on Rates, BOE Debate: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your week started:
- German manufacturers took a hit in June as a slide in overseas demand knocked factory orders amid escalating trade tensions
- Meanwhile. China says it’s prepared for an extended trade war with the U.S. and Trump says he has the upper hand. That’s all making for an unfavorable rhythm to U.S.-China talks
- The Bank of England’s latest interest-rate increase has become another battleground in the vitriolic Brexit debate -- yet many of the arguments overlook Governor Mark Carney’s reasoning
- Not content with a previous warning investors should brace for U.S. yields of 4 percent, Jamie Dimon went one further at the weekend, suggesting 5 percent was a distinct possibility
- A slide in housing prices offers one more reason for Australia’s central bank to keep off the interest-rate trigger
