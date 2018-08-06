(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your week started:

German manufacturers took a hit in June as a slide in overseas demand knocked factory orders amid escalating trade tensions Meanwhile. China says it’s prepared for an extended trade war with the U.S. and Trump says he has the upper hand. That’s all making for an unfavorable rhythm to U.S.-China talks

The Bank of England’s latest interest-rate increase has become another battleground in the vitriolic Brexit debate -- yet many of the arguments overlook Governor Mark Carney’s reasoning

Not content with a previous warning investors should brace for U.S. yields of 4 percent, Jamie Dimon went one further at the weekend, suggesting 5 percent was a distinct possibility

A slide in housing prices offers one more reason for Australia’s central bank to keep off the interest-rate trigger

To contact the reporter on this story: David Goodman in London at dgoodman28@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.