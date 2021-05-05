(Bloomberg) -- Germany plans to pull forward its transition to climate neutrality by five years to 2045, responding to a legal rebuke that its current goals violate the rights of young people and children.

“We have discussed this with our coalition partners and have made the necessary progress,” Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, a member of the SPD, the junior partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government, said Wednesday at a news conference in Berlin.

Coalition officials are holding intensive talks to finalize the details -- including a proposed increase in Germany’s emissions-reduction goal to 65% by 2030 from 55% -- and the legislation should be approved in cabinet next week, Scholz added.

The government’s hand was forced after Germany’s constitutional court last week ruled that it was putting future generations at risk by delaying the bulk of planned cuts in greenhouse-gas emissions to after 2030.

The ruling set off a blame game in Merkel’s coalition, with cabinet members from her Christian Democrats and the SPD each saying the other was at fault for the debacle.

Speaking alongside Scholz, Environment Minister Svenja Schulze, also a member of the SPD, said the new legislation will include a goal of cutting emissions by 88% by 2040.

Merkel’s chief spokesman, Steffen Seibert, confirmed at a regular news conference that there is agreement on both the 2045 goal for climate neutrality and the emissions-reduction target of 65% by 2030.

