Germany is asking the utility to keep energy flowing and guarantee supply, and there are no signals it should stop getting gas from Russia, Chief Executive Officer Klaus-Dieter Maubach said. The stance highlights the difficulties Europe faces in reducing its deep reliance on Russian energy, for which there are very few immediate alternatives.

“There is a political decision to reduce dependence on Russian energy supplies, but the government is supporting our business’s attempt to bring more LNG to the market,” said Maubach in an interview on Tuesday. “Germany is asking us to do everything we can to help to avoid a supply crisis.”

The position for Uniper, whose shares have slumped because it’s one of the biggest European buyers of Russia’s gas, comes even as energy purchases from the increasingly isolated country is attracting intense attention. Shell Plc bought a cargo of Russian oil recently to ensure supplies, but the criticism was so severe that on Tuesday it apologized for the purchase.

The company and BP Plc said they won’t make any new purchases of Russian oil and gas, but won’t be able to immediately disentangle themselves from the country due to long-term contracts and the likely difficulty of finding alternative supplies.

Uniper, which relies on Russia for more than half of its gas under long-term contracts, also said Monday it will no longer sign such agreements with Russia, but would maintain existing contracts. The company plans to restart divesting its Russian power generation unit Unipro, which accounted for almost the fifth of earnings last year.

Germany economy ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request of comment on asking Uniper to boost Russian gas purchases.

Governments face a tricky situation, with energy a crucial source of revenue for President Vladimir Putin’s government. Germany is the biggest buyer of Russian gas in Europe, depending on 50% of its consumption, and Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said he opposes cutting off supplies. Oil and gas purchase are of “essential importance” to the European economy, he said Monday.

The U.S. and U.K. are planning to ban Russian oil imports. The American restrictions include liquefied natural gas.

Germany is in a race to tap all available sources to ensure it has enough energy in the event Moscow cuts off the gas lines. Uniper is trying to secure as much LNG as it can and is also looking to increase inventories with its storage facilities that are less than 30% full.

In the event supply is disrupted, analysts fear the Dusseldorf-based utility would have to cover the shortfall by buying very expensive gas in the spot market. Uniper would immediately tap its storage facilities should Russian supplies get cut off, Maubach said. It would also trigger a state intervention within a couple of days, which could help bail out the company, he said.

Extreme price movements have forced Uniper to borrow billions of euros from its Finnish parent Fortum Oyj and Germany’s development bank KfW Bank to pay down margin calls, the collateral that exchanges require to back up trades. Uniper said this week it has asked for an extension of the credit facility with KfW Bank as a back-up amid high volatility in the commodities market.

The company’s liquidity situation “is good” even with the increasing prices, Maubach said. “But we need a buffer as our trading activities are consuming our liquidity, amid high volatility in the energy markets.”

