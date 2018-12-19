(Bloomberg) -- Germany tightened its grip on investment by companies from outside the European Union, lowering the threshold for government probes of stakes in German businesses.

Driven by concern about China’s efforts to gain footholds in sensitive industries and infrastructure, the rule backed by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s cabinet on Wednesday kicks in at stakes of 10 percent, compared with 25 percent previously. It’s the latest step by countries from Canada and the U.S. to Germany to increase vetting and shield sectors from defense and telecommunications to power grids and water supplies.

Germany has stepped up pressure for coordinated EU action since the takeover of robot maker Kuka AG by China’s Midea Group Co. in 2016. That led Merkel’s government to rethink its tools for shielding technology companies and securing German competitiveness

The rule change, which the government says isn’t aimed specifically at China, was backed by Merkel’s cabinet at its weekly meeting, a government spokesman said by phone.

While Germany is trying to sidestep trade conflict between the U.S. and China, its government also is under pressure to counter Chinese inroads on other fronts. That includes U.S. warnings to German policy makers against using Huawei Technologies Co. equipment to upgrade the nation’s 5G wireless network.

German state-owned investment bank KfW agreed in July to temporarily acquire a 20 percent stake in 50Hertz Transmission GmbH, thwarting an attempt by a Chinese company. In August, Merkel’s cabinet stopped a Chinese bid for the first time by vetoing the potential purchase of machine-tool manufacturer Leifeld Metal Spinning AG.

