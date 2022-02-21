(Bloomberg) --

Germany may have fallen into its second recession since the pandemic erupted as the omicron variant brought record infections that dragged down activity, according to the Bundesbank.

Output in Europe’s largest economy may decline “noticeably” in the first quarter, having already shrunk by 0.7% in the final three months of 2021, the central bank said Monday in its monthly report.

“In contrast to previous waves of the pandemic, it’s not just the services sector that’s hit by restrictions and adapted behavior,” the Bundesbank said. Pandemic-related absence by workers will “markedly” hit activity in other areas too.

The recovery may be rapid, however. A business survey published earlier Monday showed private-sector activity growing at the fastest pace in six months in February as manufacturers reported a further easing of supply bottlenecks.

Due to “very good” demand, the economy should rebound strongly in the spring as long as supply-chain pressures ease further and the pandemic continues to recede, according to the Bundesbank report.

Germany is moving past the peak of its latest virus outbreak, which has proved less lethal than previous waves. The government has agreed to gradually loosen restrictions on public life, meaning the economic damage may be short-lived.

The Bundesbank’s assessment of the current quarter contrasts with economists polled this month by Bloomberg, who see output gaining 0.4% from the previous three months.

