Germany to Allow Polish Export of MiG 29 Fighter Jets to Ukraine

(Bloomberg) -- Germany approved a Polish request for permission to re-export five MiG 29 fighter jets from former East German military stocks to Ukraine.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in a statement that Berlin received the Polish request on Thursday and Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition agreed to quickly give the green light as part of Berlin’s continued efforts to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invading forces.

“This shows that Germany can be relied upon,” Pistorius added. Bloomberg News first reported on the German stance earlier Thursday.

The Soviet-designed MiG 29 jets from old East German army stocks had been given to Poland, which now needed the approval from Berlin to deliver them to Ukraine.

Poland has been among the most vocal supporters of providing military equipment to Ukraine. The country has sent ammunition, Soviet-era tanks and most recently began shipping MiG 29 fighter jets. President Andrzej Duda said during a state visit of his Ukrainian counterpart in Warsaw earlier this month that Poland may eventually transfer its entire fleet of about 29 Soviet-era jets to its eastern neighbor.

Germany has delivered a wide range of military weapons to Ukraine over the past 12 months, including modern Leopard battle tanks, Marder armored infantry fight vehicles, Gepard anti-aircraft guns, multi-rocket launchers and the advanced anti-missile systems IRIS-T.

After initial criticism from Ukraine and allies for a perceived slow response to Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, Germany has become one of Ukraine’s biggest military supporters together with the United States and Britain.

