Germany to Allow Purchase of 20 Grams of Cannabis, Report Says

(Bloomberg) -- Germany plans to permit adults to purchase and possess as much as 20 grams (0.71 ounces) of cannabis for personal use as part of its plan to legalize weed, according to government proposals quoted in local media.

The ruling coalition’s plans include a limit of 15% for the amount of THC -- the chemical in weed that makes you high -- allowed in cannabis products, or 10% for 18-21-year-olds, the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland media group reported Wednesday, citing a government document. Cannabis would automatically be subject to sales tax as well as a separate levy based on THC content, RND added.

Asked about the report at a regular news conference, a spokeswoman for the health ministry said that the draft legislation is still being discussed by the relevant government departments and details could change.

Speaking to the lower house of parliament this month, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said that the legislation to legalize cannabis would have the protection of people’s health as its central focus.

“Cannabis should be consumed in a way that safeguards those who consume it and protecting health is of paramount importance,” Lauterbach told Bundestag lawmakers. “This is not about expanding consumption.”

Other details from the paper quoted by RND include:

Taxes must lead to a retail price close to the black-market price

Cultivation of as many as two cannabis plants is to be permitted

Demand must be met from cultivation within Germany

Cannabis should no longer be legally classified as a narcotic

Sale to be allowed in licensed stores and pharmacies

Locations of cannabis stores to be regulated, with minimum distances to schools and youth facilities

Advertising cannabis products will remain prohibited

