(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government will take initial steps to loosen restrictions on European travel as the spread of the coronavirus ebbs.

Merkel’s cabinet plans to approve a draft paper on Wednesday. It would replace a broad warning against travel on June 15 with recommendations for individual nations in the 27-member European Union, countries in the passport-free Schengen area and the U.K.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will talk with EU counterparts in the next two weeks about “how travel within Europe can be gradually re-established,” he said in Berlin on Tuesday.

Germany’s shift away from an across-the-board travel warning, put in place in March as the pandemic was sweeping across Europe, will hinge on coordination with EU member states and on whether the spread of the disease is kept in check.

Maas, who said he didn’t yet have vacation plans of his own, has indicated that opening up travel in Europe will be gradual and that holidays this year would not be the same as before. Germany has gradually moved to lift border restrictions with neighboring countries such as France and Austria.

