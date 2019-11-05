(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government and Germany’s carmakers agreed to increase cash incentives for electric cars to as much as 6,000 euros ($6,676) per vehicle in an effort to lift demand.

“The switch to e-mobility has never been so attractive,” Helge Braun, Merkel’s chief of staff, wrote in a tweet after Monday evening’s meeting in Berlin between the Chancellery and officials from automakers, parts suppliers and labor unions.

The current incentive program will be expanded and extended. Under the plan, the auto industry will cover half the cost. The cash incentive for electric cars will rise to 6,000 euros and for plug-in hybrid vehicles to 4,500 euros. For cars costing more than 40,000 euros, the incentives will be 5,000 euros and 4,000 euros respectively.

To contact the reporters on this story: Iain Rogers in Berlin at irogers11@bloomberg.net;Arne Delfs in Berlin at adelfs@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Chad Thomas at cthomas16@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.