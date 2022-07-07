(Bloomberg) -- Germany is set to ditch its plan to return to strict borrowing limits next year if Russia stops natural gas deliveries to Europe’s largest economy for good, according to people familiar with the matter.

While Finance Minister Christian Lindner has argued that Germany and its euro zone peers must scale back public debt from 2023 to avoid the risk that more deficit spending could fuel historically high inflation, the governing consensus may be shifting.

There’s a silent agreement among cabinet members of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition that Berlin can’t stick to its fiscal plans in an emergency where Russian President Vladimir Putin uses scheduled maintenance on the Nord Stream pipeline as an excuse to end gas flows for a longer period, said the people, who asked not to be identified.

Given Germany’s high dependence on Russian gas and no imminent alternatives, there’s an understanding among the three governing parties that a full stop of flows would create a shock equivalent to the Lehman Brothers financial crisis and the coronavirus pandemic hitting at the same time, one of the people said.

Scholz himself prepared the ground for such a move with a gloomy statement issued in the chancellery gardens on Monday when he said the crisis won’t be over soon, more aid measures were needed to tackle soaring energy prices and that 2023 would pose the biggest challenge.

He raised the stakes even further in a speech on Wednesday where he accused Putin of turning energy into a political weapon, adding nobody believed Russia’s narrative that a steep reduction in gas supplies was caused by technical reasons alone.

The quiet consensus among cabinet members jars with official budget plans to significantly cut net borrowing from next year and return public finances to constitutional limits -- even as coalition parties already discuss additional support for households and businesses suffering from surging energy costs.

Under the plans approved last Friday, a cap on federal government borrowing -- known as the debt brake -- will be reinstated in 2023 for the first time since the pandemic took hold in 2020.

Lindner, from the business-friendly Free Democrats, is targeting 17.2 billion euros ($18.1 billion) in net debt, down from nearly 140 billion euros this year and some 215 billion euros last year.

When asked at a news conference on Friday if Germany would be able to stick to the debt limits in case of a full stop of Russian gas, Lindner said the government would react appropriately to the situation, adding that “the best thing you can do is sticking to the debt brake.”

German officials have voiced concern that gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 link might not restart even after the end of the 10-day maintenance period beginning on July 11.

A German finance ministry spokeswoman declined to comment, but she pointed to Lindner’s comments from the news conference on Friday in which the minister also said his budget plan included some expenditure items and additional buffers for further crisis measures.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.