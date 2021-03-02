(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel and regional leaders are poised to agree on a broad extension of Germany’s lockdown measures until March 28 while allowing a partial easing of some restrictions, according to draft proposals seen by Bloomberg.

Merkel and the 16 state premiers will hold talks on Wednesday to discuss the next steps in the country’s efforts to combat the pandemic. Measures like shuttering non-essential stores, gyms and restaurants will be prolonged, while restrictions on private meetings between households will be eased, according to a draft paper prepared for the meeting.

The chancellor has come under growing pressure to lay out a path to lifting Germany’s lockdown, with Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Economy Minister Peter Altmaier the latest senior officials to call for a quicker reopening of Europe’s largest economy.

Both have backed proposals to move away from a reliance on using the seven-day incidence rate to manage Germany’s pandemic and focus on ramping up testing.

Merkel opened the door to the move last week, saying testing could create a “buffer” to allow for opening above her target of 35 new cases per 100,000 people over seven days. The figure edged down to 65.4 on Tuesday, according to the RKI public health institute.

The government now wants to find out how a ramp-up in testing can allow easing steps even if the incidence rate is above 35, according to the draft paper.

From March 8, Germany also wants to allow private gatherings of two households with a maximum of five people, the draft proposals show. Book stores as well as flower and gardening shops will also be allowed to reopen if they adhere to strict hygiene and distancing rules.

Non-essential shops will be allowed to reopen on a regional basis once the seven-day incidence rate falls below 35 new cases per 100,000 people.

