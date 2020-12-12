(Bloomberg) --

The German government will buy a 25.1% stake in defense supplier Hensoldt AG from KKR & Co. for 464 million euros ($562 million), Reuters reported Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The purchase is intended to prevent a foreign buyer from taking control of Hensoldt, according to the report. KKR bought the company in 2016 and retained a stake of more than 60% following an initial public offering in September.

Hensoldt and KKR declined to comment to Reuters on the stake sale.

