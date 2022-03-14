(Bloomberg) -- Germany will purchase Lockheed Martin Co. F-35 warplanes to replace older Tornado fighter-bombers, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said.

The goal is to replace the Tornado fleet by 2030, Lambrecht said Monday at a press conference. She didn’t say how many of the $100 million-plus F-35s Germany planned to purchase.

The country has announced a 100 billion-euro ($110 billion) spending spree to modernize its armed forces, spurred by the threat to stability posed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Germany has been weighing a choice between the F-35 and Boeing Co.’s F/A-18 Super Hornet for its “nuclear sharing” role, in which NATO members without arsenals of their own share in the planning and potential use of such weapons.

The military had always preferred the F-35 for the nuclear role, because it is newer and has greater stealth capability. But as a relatively new aircraft it was also seen as a threat to the viability of the future German-French New Generation Fighter.

Nuclear share countries such as Belgium, the Netherlands and Italy have all opted for the F-35.

Germany received its first Tornados in 1981, and the final batch was delivered in 1992. They were built by Panavia, a consortium of U.K., German and Italian defense companies.

Germany initially planned to replace a mix of 90 Tornado bombers and combat aircraft with 85 new planes starting around mid-decade.

The air force had planned to order 45 F/A-18s, including 30 capable of carrying nuclear bombs and 15 Growler variants equipped for electronic warfare. The remaining 40 jets were expected to be a follow-on order for Eurofighters.

