(Bloomberg) -- Germany is widening its guidelines for AstraZeneca Plc’s coronavirus vaccine, following France in saying there’s now enough data to support using the shot in the elderly, the newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported.

All adults would be eligible for the vaccine, the FAZ reported, citing people familiar with the matter. That means the country’s immunization commission would be expanding on a ruling that initially limited it to adults between the ages of 18 and 64.

The decision could accelerate the rollout of vaccines in Europe’s largest economy, especially since the Astra shot can be more easily stored and transported than those from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc.

While Astra’s vaccine was approved for all adults by the European Medicines Agency in January, at least 10 countries opted to restrict access because of a lack of clinical trial results in the elderly.

But real-world data has started showing the vaccine’s effectiveness for all age groups. Data taken from hundreds of thousands of immunized people in Scotland the week of Feb. 22, for example, found the vaccine reduced hospitalization by 94%.

France expanded its guidelines on Monday evening to make the elderly eligible for the shot. Health Minister Olivier Veran, in a TV interview, praised all three approved vaccines in Europe as having “remarkable efficacy.”

The decision to limit the availability of the Astra shot has drawn criticism, especially as European countries trail the U.S. and U.K. in vaccinating their populations. Some argue the policy has undermined public confidence in the shot, making it harder to efficiently put supplies that are available in people’s arms.

