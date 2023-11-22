17h ago
Germany to End Inflation-Linked Bond Sales Beginning Next Year
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Germany will cease sales of inflation-linked bonds starting next year, the country’s Federal Finance Agency said Wednesday in an emailed statement.
“From 2024, no further inflation-linked federal securities will be issued, nor will already outstanding securities be reopened,” according to the statement. The nation’s outstanding inflation-linked securities will continue to be tradable on the open market.
Germany has four outstanding inflation-lined bonds totaling €66.25 billion ($72.1 billion), with remaining maturities between 2.5 and 22.5 years. The agency gave no further details.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
