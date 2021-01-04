(Bloomberg) --

Germany is poised to extend stricter lockdown measures beyond Jan. 10 amid criticism over alleged failures in the government’s fledgling vaccination program.

Regional and federal officials will hold preliminary talks later on Monday, before Chancellor Angela Merkel consults with the 16 state premiers a day later to decide on prolonging restrictions that include closing schools and non-essential stores.

“Open stores, open schools mean such movement, such a large chance of infecting one another without noticin

g it, that it’s not worth it,” Saxony Premier Michael Kretschmer told ARD television on Monday. “So, it’s better to be more consistent for longer now and then possibly have an easing that doesn’t need to be reversed.”

While there is a broad consensus that it’s too early to ease up, accusations that Germany has bungled its vaccine rollout have spilled out into the open. A top official from the junior partner in Merkel’s ruling coalition criticized Health Minister Jens Spahn for what he said were unacceptable delays in distributing a vaccine jointly developed by Germany’s BioNTech SE.

Europe has become an epicenter of the pandemic since cases began ticking up again in October, with more than 400,000 coronavirus-related deaths and 17.3 million infections.

That’s prompted governments across the region to consider sharpening restrictions on movement and contact. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Sunday England’s schools may need to stay closed for longer than currently planned and warned tougher restrictions are probably on the way.

In France, where the government is also facing criticism over the pace of its vaccination campaign, officials will push back the reopening of restaurants planned for Jan. 20, RTL radio reported Monday.

Italy will face a third wave of the virus unless it extends curbs on movement, Walter Ricciardi, a member of the executive board at the World Health Organization and an adviser to Italy’s Health Minister, told La Stampa Monday. The newspaper said the government is considering additional lockdown measures through Jan. 15.

Greece’s national lockdown scheduled to end on Jan. 7 has been extended to Jan. 11. The government also announced Saturday that the sectors of the economy that reopened for the holiday period, such as hairdressers and click-and-collect services, will close again for a week, while the nighttime curfew is moved forward to 9 p.m from 10 p.m.

Austrian shops, schools and services will now remain shuttered until at least Jan. 24 instead of Jan. 18, the APA newswire reported, citing government officials.

Germany’s daily tally of virus cases and deaths reached record numbers last week, before falling back over the New Year. Those lower numbers may not reflect an accurate snapshot of the pandemic as there was less testing and reporting over the holiday period, health authorities said.

A clearer picture of how year-end celebrations have influenced the spread of the virus will only emerge by mid-January, and therefore the lockdown needs to be extended through the end of the month, Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder said Sunday, adding that an open-and-close strategy had failed in Austria and elsewhere.

Meanwhile there has been mounting criticism over delays and confusion in Germany’s vaccination strategy. Germany and the EU began vaccinations on Dec. 27 using the BioNTech shot the company jointly developed with Pfizer Inc. Officials have said it will take months for the immunization effort to have a tangible impact on the spread of the virus.

According to the latest data from the RKI public health institute, 238,809 people had been immunized by Sunday morning, less than 0.3% of the population. That compares with 1.3% in the U.S. and 1.4% in Britain, which both began vaccinating several weeks earlier.

The Bild tabloid, Germany’s biggest-selling daily, has blamed Merkel personally for the apparent shortage of doses. The chancellor prevented Spahn’s plan for a national vaccine alliance and pushed instead for a EU-wide solution which led to a lack of BioNTech shots, the paper said.

Spahn has defended Germany’s decision to buy and distribute vaccines simultaneously among EU members, saying it was fairer for the smaller countries that wouldn’t have been able to negotiate equal terms with manufacturers.

Lars Klingbeil, the general secretary of the Social Democratic Party, the junior partner in Merkel’s coalition, said Monday that the start of the immunization campaign has been “chaotic.” Spahn has failed to either secure sufficient doses or effectively coordinate with Germany’s federal states, he told ARD.

He urged Merkel and Spahn to convene a meeting with pharma company executives to discuss ways of ramping up production, including with BioNTech.

“We’re in a much worse position than other countries,” Klingbeil said. “It can’t be that the country where the vaccine is created has too few doses.”

