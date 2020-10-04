Germany to Give Employees the Right to Work From Home, Bild Says

(Bloomberg) -- Germany plans to give employees the legal right to work from home, Bild am Sonntag reported, citing Labor Minister Hubertus Heil.

Workers will be able to request remote working at least 24 days a year, Heil told Bild. Employers can refuse if there are legitimate organizational reasons.

The law, which is still in draft form, is aimed at helping parents better balance career and family and was spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The virus has taught us that mobile working is more possible than we thought,” said Heil.

