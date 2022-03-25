(Bloomberg) -- Germany is aiming to halve imports of Russian oil by mid-year while rapidly reducing its dependency on the nation’s gas and coal, Der Spiegel magazine reported, citing an Economy Ministry paper.

Russian gas could account for as little as 30% of imports by the end of the year, down from more than half currently, while the aim is to reduce oil imports almost to nothing by then, the magazine quoted the paper as saying. Purchases of Russian coal should end by the early summer.

The invasion of Ukraine has shocked Germany and its European Union allies into a radical shift in energy policy, and the bloc is rushing to cut its reliance on Russian fossil fuels.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil a political pact later on Friday aimed at paving the way for additional imports of U.S. liquefied natural gas. The deal provides a platform for the commercial agreements that will need to follow for shipments to begin.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck has also held talks with officials in Norway and Qatar recently as Germany bids to diversify its energy supplies. Habeck is due to give a news conference on energy security at 9:30 a.m. in Berlin.

Further details from the ministry paper cited by Der Spiegel:

Germany has taken options on three floating LNG terminals through energy companies RWE AG and Uniper SE

The companies are negotiating contracts to rent the floating storage and regasification units

The government is looking at potential locations on the North Sea and Baltic Sea

The facilities can be used at short notice -- in some cases as early as next winter

