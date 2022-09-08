(Bloomberg) -- The UK will cap household energy bills and set up a fund of up to £40 billion to help energy companies access extra liquidity as part of measures to fight the energy crisis.

Prime Minister Liz Truss announced the sweeping package on Thursday at a cost of billions of pounds to the Treasury. The government said the measures will boost economic growth and estimates it will reduce inflation by 4 to 5 percentage points.

European politicians are maneuvering ahead of a key meeting on Friday that aims to tame the impact of the energy crisis and prevent a financial meltdown. Gas prices are easing, though still at eye-watering levels, and the toll of industrial shutdowns keeps growing.

The European Central Bank will likely lower its economic growth forecasts on Thursday. Bloomberg Economics now sees a recession over the fourth quarter of this year and the first quarter of next.

Key Developments:

Truss sets out support for Britons facing soaring energy bills

Europe faces even tougher winters ahead

All eyes on the Ukraine pipeline that’s still bringing gas to Europe

Germany vows to support companies hit by the crisis

Europe’s wave of floating gas terminals kick off

UK lifts ban on shale gas fracking

(All timestamps London.)

UK Lifts Ban on Shale Gas Fracking (12:23 p.m)

Truss removed a ban on drilling for shale gas, an effort to boost domestic energy supply that will have to overcome the same obstacles that stymied the industry for the past decade. Even with the renewed government support, the shale gas industry still faces an uncertain road, with significant opposition from local communities and challenges related to the country’s geology.

Fixed-Price Contracts for Renewables, Nuclear (12:17 p.m.)

The UK is offering so-called contracts for difference to existing renewable and nuclear power generators to limit the impact of high natural gas prices on electricity, Truss said in Parliament. The mechanism could replace existing subsidies that are paid on top of market prices.

UK Energy Aid to Cost Billions, Cut Inflation (12:01 p.m)

The program announced Thursday will cap the amount consumers pay for natural gas and electricity at a cost of billions of pounds to the Treasury. The government said it will reduce inflation by 4 to 5 percentage points from a peak that the Bank of England says may be above 13% and others say may be much higher.

The Debt Management Office will publish an estimate for the impact on 2022-23 bond sales later this month when the Chancellor of the Exchequer delivers his emergency fiscal statement and estimates for what the program will cost.

UK Limiting Household Energy Bills (11:58 am.)

Truss announced a new UK energy price guarantee which will hold average household bills to no more than £2,500 from Oct. 1.

“We will deliver this by securing the wholesale price for energy while putting in place long-term measures to secure future supplies at more affordable rates,” she told Parliament.

UK Liquidity Fund for Energy Trading (11:54 a.m.)

The UK Treasury is setting up a £40 fund with the Bank of England to help energy companies access extra liquidity they need to deal with surging energy prices. The Energy Markets Financing Scheme will provide stability for energy and financial markets, the economy and help cut costs for consumers, the government said in its energy plan announced Truss.

Sweden and Finland already decided to create emergency backstops to help utilities struggling to trade on power markets. The Swiss government has also granted energy company Axpo a credit line of up to CHF 4 billion ($4.1 billion). Finland has warned of an “energy-industry Lehman Brothers” moment, with companies facing sudden cash shortages.

Swedish Plan to Support Utilities (11:20 a.m.)

Sweden’s government has proposed a plan to support utilities that want to let consumers pay electricity bills in installments. The plan involves making credit available to utilities, thereby allowing them to let customers split payments over a longer period. It follows a previous proposal to hand out 90 billion kronor ($8.4 billion) to companies and households to compensate for soaring costs.

Spain Sees LNG Terminal Easing German Crunch (11:15 a.m.)

Spain will reopen its mothballed liquefied natural gas import terminal El Musel in January, potentially sending the fuel to Germany and helping to ease an energy crunch there.

Traders will bring in LNG, store it in tanks onsite and then re-export by ships to terminals in Germany and elsewhere in Europe, according to Arturo Gonzalo Aizpiri, chief executive officer at Spanish gas network operator Enagas SA.

JPMorgan’s Emergency Office Plans (10:59 a.m.)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. said it has power contingency plans for all of its offices, addressing questions about how prepared the financial industry is to cope with the European energy crisis. Big offices have backup generators and staff may be moved around in case there’s an emergency, a senior executive said at a conference in Frankfurt.

DZ Bank Warns of German ‘Slow De-Industrialization’ (10:13 a.m.)

Soaring energy prices raise the risk of “slow de-industrialization” for Germany, one of the country’s most senior bankers said. Energy-intensive companies have started moving production out of the country to shield against rising power bills, while foreign companies may hold back on investment in Germany, DZ Bank AG Co-CEO Cornelius Riese said at a conference in Frankfurt.

New UK North Sea Oil and Gas Licenses (10:05 a.m.)

The UK government is expected to announce new North Sea oil and gas exploration licenses to increase local production, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the discussions. One of the people said there could be as many as 130. The announcement could come as soon as Thursday.

Risk of Some Food Shortages (9:49 a.m.)

European farm and food groups said energy prices could threaten shortages in fruit and vegetables, as more companies are forced to shut or reduce production because of high utility bills.

“Refrigeration and cooling are very energy intensive, as is the heating of greenhouses,” said Pekka Pesonen, secretary general at farm lobby Copa-Cogeca. “We might expect some shortages and greater seasonality, as well as a rise in prices to somewhat offset the increase of production costs.”

Hungary to Help Energy-Intensive Firms (9:40 a.m.)

The government will introduce subsidies for small and medium enterprises in energy-intensive sectors to prevent job losses due to the energy crisis, Cabinet Minister Gergely Gulyas said.

The move will cut gas usage by 25% at state institutions, except hospitals and nursing homes. Temperatures will be limited at 18 degrees Celsius in state institutions.

Zurich Cools Pools to Save Energy (9:14 a.m.)

Swiss banking capital Zurich will switch off outdoor lighting on public buildings and reduce the water temperature in indoor swimming pools as part of a drive to save energy.

While supplies of electricity and gas to Switzerland’s largest city are currently secure, the council said the geopolitical situation means it needs to take action to prevent potential shortages.

Should energy shortfalls occur, the Swiss federal government would oversee the final stage of a four-step response, which would include quotas or partial grid shutdowns to ensure supply, the city said.

China Snaps Bargain Russian LNG (8:47 a.m.)

China is lapping up liquefied natural gas shipments from Russia that most other importers don’t want, due to escalating tension with Moscow.

The Sakhalin-2 LNG export plant in Russia’s Far East sold several shipments to China for delivery through December at nearly half the current spot price in a tender that closed this week. This could help free-up supplies elsewhere, like the US, that China can ship to Europe.

Germany to Help Companies Cope (8:27 a.m.)

Germany will support companies hit by the energy crisis, widening a pandemic-era aid program to help firms hit by surging costs, economy minister Robert Habeck said Thursday in a speech to lawmakers in Berlin. After the ruling coalition agreed on measures to support consumers, Germany will make funding available to strapped businesses.

Gas Prices Fall (8:13 a.m.)

European natural gas prices fell to the lowest in almost a month on the prospect of policy makers intervening in markets to try and rein in an unprecedented energy crisis that’s threatening the broader economy. Inventories also signal a sufficient buffer for the heating season. Benchmark futures dropped as much as 8.3%, slipping under 200 euros per megawatt-hour for the first time since early August.

Hoarding Gas at Sea (7 a.m.)

Energy traders and power utilities are storing the most liquefied natural gas at sea in two years. Congestion at Europe’s terminals is prompting companies to pay for ships to idle off the continent, while ships are waiting in the South China Sea full of LNG for Asian buyers.

