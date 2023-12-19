Germany to Help Plug Budget Hole With Hike in Levy on Flights

(Bloomberg) -- Germany will help plug a hole in next year’s budget by increasing a levy on passenger flights to generate an additional €650 million ($714 million) in revenue.

Under the plan agreed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition, the so-called air traffic levy will be adjusted annually, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said Tuesday in an emailed statement. That means a proposal under consideration to hike tax on jet fuel will be scrapped.

Scholz’s three-party alliance has had to overhaul its finance planning after a court ruling last month curtailed the use of special funds outside the regular federal budget.

The move to raise the flight levy is likely to prompt further criticism of the government after farmers protested planned cuts in diesel subsidies and auto industry representatives attacked the early phaseout of support for buyers of electric vehicles.

