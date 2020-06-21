Germany to Hold Talks With Lufthansa Investor Over Bailout: Rtrs

(Bloomberg) -- Lufthansa’s biggest shareholder Heinz Hermann Thiele will meet Germany’s Economy Minister on Monday, to discuss a 9 billion-euro ($10.1 billion) bailout plan for the airline, Reuters reported Sunday, citing an unidentified person familiar with the situation.

Lufthansa and Germany’s finance ministry declined to comment to Reuters on the meeting and Reuters could not reach Thiele for comment.

Thiele has amassed a stake of about 15.5% in the airline, which makes him the biggest shareholder. He has also expressed dissatisfaction with the rescue plan, saying equity investors deserve better terms.

Under the bailout deal, the German government would receive a 20% direct stake in the company and two seats on its supervisory board.

Read more: Lufthansa’s German Bailout May Shrink With Rival Aid Coming In

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.