(Bloomberg) -- Germany unveiled plans to connect industrial hubs near the Rhine, the south and the east of the country with hydrogen pipelines in an effort to cut carbon emissions from its manufacturing-heavy economy.

Hydrogen is set to play a key role in the nation’s pivot away from fossil fuels, with the preliminary plans presented Wednesday marking an important “starting signal”, the Economy Ministry said. Europe’s largest economy aims to slash carbon emissions two thirds by 2030 compared to 1990-levels and reach net zero by 2045.

To achieve those goals, decarbonizing Germany’s heavy industry is key. The government is currently designing subsidy packages to kick-start the hydrogen market, and also wants to present a hydrogen strategy in the third quarter of this year.

The grid plans foresee connections to major industrial centers, storage facilities, power plants, and import corridors, with a total length of around 11,200 kilometers (6,959 miles). It’s most dense in the west of the country where big steel, cement and glass producers are headquartered, and also connects regions that are home to major car manufacturers.

The draft can be commented on by stakeholders until July 28. It will then be updated and handed over to the Federal Network Agency for review in the fall, according to the Economy Ministry.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.