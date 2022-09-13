(Bloomberg) -- Germany will implement a power price cap quickly to help consumers and companies cope with soaring electricity costs, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, adding that Berlin is also looking into ways how to push down heating and gas prices.

“We will now push this through with great speed, so that we can relieve the burden on consumers as well as on companies when it comes to electricity prices,” Scholz said in a speech at a BDA employers association conference in Berlin.

“We have to change the market design so that it can work as a market again and does not produce high costs in a way which is not justified by production,” Scholz said. “We will make sure that we can do the same for the heating and gas market, that is of course a different challenge.”

Scholz hinted, however, that a general cap on natural gas might not be the best way forward as such a measure could lead to reduced supply from the world market.

“With gas, for example, we are talking about supplies from friendly Norway, from the United States, from many other countries in the world, they are supplying us and they charge prices for this,” Scholz added.

“We will take further measures to get those prices down from the source and make them competitive and affordable again for the German industry,” Scholz said. The government plans to discuss possible instruments with experts from industry, trade unions and universities.

The European Union is also considering intervening in the energy markets to rein in energy costs and provide liquidity to a market that was brought into chaos after Russia curbed supplies to Europe amid its war in Ukraine. The controversial idea of ​​trying to cap gas prices was postponed for more talks and measures are expected to be revealed on Wednesday.

Energy prices in Europe have been declining, in part, because of the prospect that the region will try to control markets. Benchmark gas futures declined more than 20% this month so far.

The introduction of price caps is seen as a negative intervention by some analysts. Price caps could jeopardize security of supplies, since in the competitive global market, energy flows go in the direction of those who pay the most. Capping gas prices could result in volume shortages, worsening the crisis, Timera Energy said in a report on Monday.

