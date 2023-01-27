(Bloomberg) -- Germany will introduce a cheap nationwide monthly ticket from May 1 to incentivize stronger use of public transport and lower costs for citizens.

For €49 ($53), consumers will be able to travel on regional trains, subways, trams and buses throughout the country, the Transport Ministry of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia said in a statement.

The move forms part of the country’s effort to reduce carbon emissions in the transport sector, and draws on experiences with an ultra-cheap €9 ticket from last summer. The measure proved very popular among Germans, who have continued to struggle with high inflation fueled by the energy crisis.

The tickets will go on sale as early as April 3, according to the statement.

