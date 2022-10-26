44m ago
Germany to Legalize Purchase of Up to 30 Grams of Cannabis
(Bloomberg) -- Germany will permit adults to purchase and possess up to 30 grams of cannabis for recreational use as part of its plan to legalize weed, according to a government document seen by Bloomberg.
The cabinet approved a proposal by the health ministry on Wednesday that will allow state-licensed and controlled commercial cultivation and distribution of cannabis.
Europe’s biggest economy aims on curbing the black market and organized drug crime with its decision. There will be a limitation of permitted purchase and possession of as much 30 grams for personal consumption, which is higher than previous proposals.
The ruling coalition plans to evaluate a limit on the amount of THC -- the chemical in weed that makes you high -- for adults 21 years old and younger.
The government’s move is likely to provide a boost for Germany’s nascent cannabis industry. Firms including Synbiotic SE and Cantourage have both laid out ambitious growth plans.
It could also be a boost to the government, which plans a special cannabis tax. The sale will be restricted to specialized stores.
