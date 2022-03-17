(Bloomberg) -- Germany is set to lift most of its Covid curbs this weekend despite record-high infection rates as hospitalization figures remain relatively low, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday, putting aside the doubts of some regional leaders who questioned the pace of loosening.

“The coronavirus pandemic is not over,” Scholz told a news conference in Berlin following talks with state premiers. “But the good news is that the situation in hospitals is not developing as dramatically as it once did with such high infection rates.”

Germany began easing Covid curbs last month and most of the remaining measures are due to expire Sunday. The lower house of parliament is expected to approve the legislation to loosen restrictions on Friday. Some states including the capital Berlin have said they will keep restrictions in place until the end of this month. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has repeatedly warned against complacency and cautioned that the outbreak could still cause “many deaths.”

Scholz took a more moderate view. “Anyone who has been vaccinated and received a booster shot can hope for a rather mild case,” he said.

Europe’s largest economy registered a record number of new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, propelling the infection rate to a new high for the sixth straight day and raising alarm among some regional leaders. While there is little appetite to reimpose nationwide restrictions as long as hospitalization rates remain in check, some of the 16 state premiers are unhappy with the rapid pace of unwinding.

All the same, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has changed the dynamic for politicians.

Citizens have grown weary of the disruptions caused by more than two years of pandemic measures and are now less concerned about the health risks. A survey published Thursday showed 86% of those polled said the war is an important issue, compared with 53% worried about the pandemic.

Germany hasn’t experienced the steep drop in transmission seen in other countries, such as the U.K. and the U.S. Daily deaths from Covid are still around 250 to 300 people, with another 278 reported Thursday. At the same time, the number of Covid cases in intensive care units is at less than half the level it was at the end of last year.

The rising infection numbers are partly due to the spread of the highly infectious -- but apparently less deadly -- BA.2 subvariant of the omicron strain. It now accounts for about half the Covid cases in Germany, according to the RKI health institute.

Germany’s vaccination campaign has ground to a halt in recent months, with lawmakers in the Bundestag discussing proposals for introducing mandatory Covid shots.

As of Wednesday, just under 76% of the population were inoculated against the virus, according to Health Ministry data, leaving about 15.6 million people over the age of four without protection. Around 2.7 million Germans aged 60 and older haven’t been vaccinated.

Scholz urged unvaccinated citizens to put their doubts aside and get their Covid shots.

“Next fall is coming for sure,” he said. “There are simply too many people dying because they did not get vaccinated.”

