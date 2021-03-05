(Bloomberg) -- Germany agreed to compensate Vatenfall, RWE, EnBw and E.ON. 2.4 billion euros ($2.9 billion) for losses suffered following the country’s decision to phase out nuclear power after the Fukushima Dai-Ichi meltdowns.

Just months before the 2011 disaster, Germany’s government had agreed to extend the operating lifetimes of nuclear plants. But the government abruptly reversed course after the accident and decided to end nuclear power generation by the end of 2022 at the latest.

The decision has generated disagreements about how and in what amount the compensation should be paid. “This led to years of legal disputes, including before the Federal Constitutional Court and an international court of arbitration, which can now be settled,” read a government statement on Friday.

Vattenfall will receive 1.43 billion euros, while RWE will get 880 million euros to compensate for residual electricity that the utilities can no longer generate in their plants. EnBW will receive 80 million euros and E.ON 42.5 million euros to compensate for investments.

As part of the overall agreement, the companies undertake to withdraw all pending legal proceedings and to waive any claims or legal remedies against the compensation scheme, including Vattenfall’s international arbitration proceedings. The company won a top court ruling in November, arguing Germany failed to implement a 2016 decision that gave utilities the right to seek compensation following the country’s decision to close nuclear power plants.

