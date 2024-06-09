(Bloomberg) -- Germany plans to buy three satellites for its armed forces from OHB SE in an order worth €2.1 billion ($2.3 billion), according to people familiar with the procurement.

Lawmakers from Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition are set to approve the purchase during a closed-door meeting of a parliamentary budget committee on Wednesday, said the people, who asked not to be identified by name because the plans aren’t public.

The lawmakers are also expected to greenlight the purchase of two additional navy F126 frigates for about €3 billion in a plan announced last week. Berlin is also ordering an 20 more Eurofighter jets for as much as €4 billion.

The big-ticket procurements are part of Germany’s push to modernize the Bundeswehr triggered by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Bremen, Germany-based OHB, which employs more than 3,000 people, specializes in satellite systems for earth observation, navigation, telecommunications, science and reconnaissance. The German order is for two communication satellites and a frequency-securing satellite, the people said.

Scholz has doubled down on his pledge that Germany will meet NATO’s defense-spending goal of 2% of gross domestic product over the longer term, even after a debt-financed €100 billion special fund is exhausted after 2027.

How the government can achieve that given lower tax revenue projections and a strict constitutional limit on net new borrowing — known as the debt brake — remains to be seen.

