(Bloomberg) -- Germany plans to reactivate coal and oil power plants if Russian President Vladimir Putin decides to cut off gas exports to the country.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck will present an emergency decree on Tuesday that will enable the government to reactivate plants that were supposed to be shut-off in line with Germany’s coal exit plan.

“This means that the short-term use of coal-fired plants in the electricity sector is made possible on demand, should the need arise,” according to the decree seen by Bloomberg.

The emergency decree will be valid until March 31, 2024.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.