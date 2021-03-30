(Bloomberg) -- Germany is planning to recommend the use of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine only for women and men older than 60, after new data emerged on potential side effects from the shots.

The country’s vaccination commission has drafted a decision paper that recommends the vaccine only for older people but leaves open the possibility for the use of it for younger people at a doctor’s discretion, according to a person familiar with the draft document. A final decision still needs to be made and could be announced as early as Thursday, the person said.

