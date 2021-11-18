(Bloomberg) -- Germany will restrict access to restaurants, bars and public events for unvaccinated people in regions that exceed a threshold of Covid-19 hospital admissions, while stopping short of a nationwide lockdown, Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

Merkel and German regional leaders agreed on catalog of measures, with restrictions increasing by region as hospitals fill up with patients, in response to what she called the fourth wave of the pandemic to strike Germany.

Only people who are vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 infections will have access to leisure, cultural and sports events, gastronomy, hospitality and services such as gyms, according to the agreement presented on Thursday. The measures kick in above a certain level of hospitalizations as a share of a region’s population.

The officials also agreed to resume free Covid tests, which were suspended during a relative lull in new cases.

Germany, which is Europe’s biggest economy, reported more than 65,000 infections in a day for the first time Thursday and hospitals faced with stretched intensive-care units are sounding the alarm. The measures, which include a requirement for employers to let employees to work from home, replace emergency powers that will expire on Nov. 25.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.