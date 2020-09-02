(Bloomberg) -- Germany is selling its first green sovereign bonds, a market the nation could dominate by the end of the year.

Europe’s largest economy has mandated banks to sell the 10-year securities, which are likely to price on Wednesday, with the proceeds set to go toward environmental projects. Another maturity is expected to be sold in the fourth quarter, taking issuance this year to around 11 billion euros ($13 billion).

“These bonds will have their own captive set of investors,” said Rohan Khanna, a rates strategist at UBS Group AG. “This is a welcome gift.”

While Germany has lagged other European nations in issuing green bonds, its entry is significant for the size of expected issuance, and plans to twin the debt with conventional government securities in an effort to build a more liquid market.

German Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Kukies said last week that the country was aiming to be the benchmark issuer for green debt in Europe, taking up a mantel that it has long held with its normal bonds thanks to its AAA rating.

The green debt is expected to have a coupon that’s comparable to similar-maturity conventional bonds, which currently yield around minus 0.4%. Commerzbank AG, one of the bookrunners, estimates that Germany could raise between 6 billion euros and 7 billion euros. That would be about a 10th of the global market.

Sweden saw investor demand at more than double the amount offered when it raised $2.3 billion in its debut green bond sale this week. Poland was the first to issue such securities in 2016 and France is currently the biggest issuer in the world.

The European Union looks set to follow for part of its 750-billion-euro recovery fund, which would be a game changer for the global market. EU leaders and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have said that they want the region’s recovery from the coronavirus crisis to be a green one.

Barclays Plc, Credit Agricole SA, Deutsche Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and UniCredit SpA are also joint lead managers.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.