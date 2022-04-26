(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government will allow delivery of 50 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine in Germany’s first step to supply heavy weapons to counter Russia’s invasion.

Germany is authorizing the transfer of the tanks, which will come from manufacturer Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, according to a government official, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private.

Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht confirmed the plans without specifying figures. She also said Germany would double military support to Ukraine to 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion).

“We have to realize that the possibilities of the Bundeswehr are limited,” Lambrecht said Tuesday. “Therefore, we support Ukraine when the industry delivers directly. Ukraine orders and Germany pays.”

She said Germany has signed off on similar shipments of drones and anti-tank mines.

Scholz has been criticized for hesitant support of Ukraine after reversing Germany’s long-standing policy against sending weapons into conflict zones in the early stages of the war. The chancellor has recently said Germany’s army lacks sufficient equipment to send to Ukraine and has instead proposed a swap deal with eastern European partners that would replace Soviet-style weapons with newer equipment.

To coordinate the international response to Russia’s invasion, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has invited colleagues and military leaders from around 40 states to a conference at a U.S. air base in Ramstein, Germany.

Scholz has warned that sending heavy weapons could trigger nuclear war. The meeting in Ramstein was overshadowed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov saying there was a “real” danger of nuclear conflict.

The Gepard tanks are no longer in use by Germany’s military but stored at a company depot. It’s unclear when the tanks will be ready for use.

