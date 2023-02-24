Germany to Send More Leopard-2 Tanks to Ukraine Than Planned

(Bloomberg) -- Germany will send 18 Leopard-2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, four more than initially planned, the country’s defense ministry said on Friday.

The decision means Germany, together with Portugal and Sweden, can assemble one battalion for Ukraine, it said in a statement.

Poland delivered four of 14 Leopard 2 battle tanks it pledged to Ukraine, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters in Kyiv earlier on Friday. Sweden also announced a decision send about 10 tanks based on the German Leopard 2 model.

Other countries that have pledged to supply Leopard 2s include Portugal, Finland and Spain, whose prime minister, Pedro Sanchez said in Kyiv yesterday that his government could increase the number of tanks it will ship to Ukraine to 10 from six.

