(Bloomberg) -- Germany will provide Ukraine with 2,700 surface-to-air rockets manufactured in the Soviet Union, stepping up aid for Kyiv after abandoning a policy of not sending weapons to conflict zones.

The pledge of the rockets, which belonged to the army of former communist East Germany, was confirmed Thursday by the Economy Ministry. The supplies add to military equipment already promised to help Ukraine fend off Russia’s invasion, including anti-tank systems and modern anti-aircraft missiles.

A host of NATO countries, including the U.S., Canada, Britain and France, are sending weapons to Ukraine along with millions of euros of financial assistance, medical supplies and humanitarian aid.

A poll published Wednesday suggested Germany’s decision to provide Ukraine with military hardware is backed by more than three quarters of the population, with the same percentage supporting Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s move to massively increase defense spending.

European Union foreign ministers agreed over the weekend to send 450 million euros ($500 million) worth of arms to Ukraine, possibly including fighter jets. It’s the first time the bloc decided to supply arms to a country at war.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.