(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s climate plan will cost a 3-digit billion euro sum until 2030 and will have no impact on the government’s budget, according to an agreement reached by the coalition parties on Friday.

  • Energy and climate funds to remain the key financing tool for the measures
  • Germany to use proceeds from national carbon trading scheme and all other proceeds from the climate package to fund the plan
  • Germany plans to issue green bonds in the future

