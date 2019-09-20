Germany to Spend 3-Digit Billion Euros on Climate Plan by 2030

(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s climate plan will cost a 3-digit billion euro sum until 2030 and will have no impact on the government’s budget, according to an agreement reached by the coalition parties on Friday.

Energy and climate funds to remain the key financing tool for the measures

Germany to use proceeds from national carbon trading scheme and all other proceeds from the climate package to fund the plan

Germany plans to issue green bonds in the future

