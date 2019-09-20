Sep 20, 2019
Germany to Spend 3-Digit Billion Euros on Climate Plan by 2030
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s climate plan will cost a 3-digit billion euro sum until 2030 and will have no impact on the government’s budget, according to an agreement reached by the coalition parties on Friday.
- Energy and climate funds to remain the key financing tool for the measures
- Germany to use proceeds from national carbon trading scheme and all other proceeds from the climate package to fund the plan
- Germany plans to issue green bonds in the future
To contact the reporter on this story: Daniel Schaefer in Frankfurt at dschaefer36@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Chad Thomas at cthomas16@bloomberg.net, Katerina Petroff
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.