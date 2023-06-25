(Bloomberg) -- Germany plans to expand deliveries of Gepard anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine this year, adding as many as 30 to about 50 that have been delivered or are in the pipeline, Welt am Sonntag quoted a German general as saying.

Germany has supplied 34 of the self-propelled anti-aircraft guns and 15 more will arrive in the coming weeks, Brigadier General Christian Freuding told the outlet. “We plan to deliver another as many as 30 Gepard tanks in cooperation with the US toward the end of the year,” he said.

Air defense is a key weakness of the Ukrainian army’s counteroffensive that’s under way to recapture Russian-held areas, said Freuding, who heads the German Defense Ministry’s task force on Ukraine.

