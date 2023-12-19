(Bloomberg) -- Germany will sell a smaller volume of federal debt next year as the government continues to wind down aid earmarked to offset the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the energy crisis.

The government plans to issue about €440 billion ($481 billion) in debt, according to a statement published Tuesday by the federal finance agency. That compares with a record volume of around €500 billion in 2023.

The plan includes sales of bonds worth €248 billion and €165 billion in bills, as well as between €17 billion and €19 billion in green bonds, the agency said.

German bonds held gains after the announcement, with the 10-year yield down about five basis points on the day to 2.03%, near the lowest level since March.

Borrowing by Germany’s federal government soared starting in 2020 to help finance a surge in spending to deal with fallout from the pandemic and to help ease the burden from surging energy prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

After those crises subsided, Finance Minister Christian Lindner, who chairs the fiscally hawkish Free Democrats, initially insisted that Germany’s three-party coalition restore a constitutional limit on new borrowing for this year.

However, last month’s shock ruling by the nation’s top court that curtailed the use of off-budget funds upended the government’s budget planning and Lindner was forced to suspend the mechanism known as the debt brake for a fourth straight year.

The governing alliance also left open the option of doing so again for next year’s finance plan.

