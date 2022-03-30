(Bloomberg) -- Germany activated an emergency plan to secure supplies of natural gas on concern the war in Ukraine could disrupt shipments from Russia.

The government in Berlin initiated the first of three possible phases of the plan to manage squeezed energy supplies, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Wednesday at a press briefing.

A task force will be established that will meet on a daily basis to monitor the situation and Habeck urged companies and consumers to help by reducing energy consumption wherever possible.

Germany’s main energy suppliers have warned in recent days that they can’t rule out interruptions to supplies after Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded payment of gas in rubles.

