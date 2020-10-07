(Bloomberg) -- Germany presented plans to strengthen financial regulator BaFin’s powers and tighten accounting rules, one day before the start of a parliamentary probe into one of the country’s biggest corporate failures.

The collapse of Wirecard AG this year exposed significant cracks in Germany’s financial oversight, as authorities failed to catch accounting issues at the digital-payments company despite ample warning. Slow decision-making and fragmented responsibilities appeared to allow the problems to go undetected.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht presented the government’s “Wirecard Action Plan” Wednesday at a news conference in Berlin. The legislation currently being prepared would give BaFin the right to assess all listed companies and conduct forensic audits.

It will also include a requirement for external auditors of listed companies to rotate after 10 years, mandate a clearer separation of auditing and consulting for “companies of public interest” and make accounting firms liable in cases of gross negligence.

“The Wirecard case has shown us that accounting controls reached their limits,” Lambrecht said. “Trust in Germany as a financial center must be won back.”

Germany is one of relatively few countries to split accounting enforcement between a private-sector watchdog and its markets regulator, while the investigation of money laundering at non-financial companies is handled by regional authorities. With the fallout risking the country’s reputation as a place to do business, the government is keen to push ahead with reform.

Once lauded as one of Germany’s fintech stars, Wirecard filed for insolvency after saying that around $2.1 billion previously reported as cash on its balance sheet probably didn’t exist.

