(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s foreign minister will travel to Israel in a bid to convince Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that sending forces into Rafah could create a humanitarian disaster.

More than one million people fled to the southern Gaza city to seek refuge from Israel’s war against Hamas. The US, as well as European and Arab states, have voiced strong criticism of Israel’s plans to launch an offensive on Rafah.

Netanyahu has pledged to allow civilians out beforehand. Israel, which concentrated on northern parts of the Palestinian territory early in the conflict, says an attack is needed because there are many Hamas fighters in Rafah and that the war must continue until the Iran-backed militant group is destroyed.

“In Rafah, 1.3 million people are being held in a very confined space under the most terrible conditions,” Annalena Baerbock, the German foreign minister, said in a statement ahead of her trip on Wednesday. “Many of them have followed the Israeli evacuation orders and fled the combat zones in northern Gaza — often with nothing more than their children in their arms and the clothes on their backs. Under these conditions, an offensive by the Israeli army on Rafah would tip the humanitarian situation over the edge.”

Israel is yet to say when it plans to move into Rafah — though it has already launched some airstrikes on the city, killing dozens of people — or when it will open a safe corridor for people to exit.

“Military operations in Rafah could lead to a slaughter in Gaza,” Martin Griffiths, the United Nations’ head of humanitarian affairs and emergency relief, said on Tuesday. “They could also leave an already fragile humanitarian operation at death’s door,” he said, referring to the UN’s programs in the territory.

The preparations for an assault come as talks in Cairo over a ceasefire and release of hostages held by Hamas continue. Israel and Hamas are negotiating through mediators including the US, Egypt and Qatar.

Netanyahu last week downplayed the chances of a ceasefire, saying Hamas’s demands — which include a condition that Israeli forces pull out of Gaza within about 90 days — are “delusional.” Still, US officials including Secretary of State Antony Blinken have said they’re hopeful a deal can be struck.

The war erupted when Hamas — designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union — attacked southern Israel from Gaza on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people. More than 28,000 people have been killed by Israel’s retaliatory air and ground assault on Gaza, according to health officials in the Hamas-run territory.

Hamas abducted around 250 people during its incursion. Roughly 100 were freed during a week-long truce that ended on Dec. 1 and another two were freed on Monday by special forces. The Israeli military has said that of the roughly 135 captives still in Gaza, 31 are dead.

Rafah is close to Gaza’s border with Egypt and the main point of entry for aid into the Mediterranean enclave. The Egyptian government has consistently said it won’t take in refugees en masse, arguing that would pose security risks and be a betrayal of the Palestinian cause for an independent state because Israel may not let them back in to Gaza again.

Israel’s said that people in Rafah can instead move to parts of Gaza further to the north.

On Wednesday, Baerbock will meet her counterpart Israel Katz in addition to Netanyahu. On Thursday, she’ll talk to Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Yair Lapid, an opposition leader and former prime minister.

“The people in Rafah cannot simply vanish into thin air,” she said in her statement. “They need safe places and safe corridors to avoid being caught in the crossfire even more. They need more humanitarian aid. And they need a ceasefire.”

She also reiterated that Hamas must lay down its weapons and stop fighting.

